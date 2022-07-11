India vs England head to head in ODI: India vs England 50 over match 2022 head to head record

India vs England head to head in ODI: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first ENG vs IND ODI.

The last leg of the ongoing India’s tour of England will commence from tomorrow at The Oval in the form of a three-match ODI series.

A short but intriguing tour will get culminated with a format in which these two teams haven’t played against each other in the last 15 months. The last ODI between them dates back to March 2021 when India had registered a 7-run victory in Pune. The match is fondly remembered for England all-rounder Sam Curran scoring a career-best 95* (83) in a 330-run chase.

As far as playing ODIs is concerned, England had whitewashed Ireland 3-0 only around three weeks ago. India, on the other hand, haven’t played an ODI in the last five months.

A primary reason why fans would be glued to their screens across the world is the return of England’s multi-format cricketers namely Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes guaranteeing a full-strength English lineup.

Part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, there wouldn’t be any dead moment in this series despite these two teams all but qualified for the world event in India next year.

India vs England head to head in ODI

Total number of matches played: 103

Matches won by ENG: 43

Matches won by IND: 55

Matches played in England: 42 (ENG 22, IND 16)

Matches played at The Oval: 8 (ENG 5, IND 2)

First match of series: 17 (ENG 6, IND 9)

ENG average score against IND: 258.5

IND average score against ENG: 261

Most runs for ENG: 728 (Joe Root)

Most runs for IND: 1,307 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for ENG: 13 (Ben Stokes)

Most wickets for IND: 37 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most catches for ENG: 26 (Jos Buttler)

Most catches for IND: 16 (Virat Kohli)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).