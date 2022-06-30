India vs England Test Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test?

India vs England Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 5th ENG vs IND Test.

The fifth rescheduled Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England is all in readiness of beginning in Birmingham from tomorrow. A rare chance of India playing a one-off Test in England holds quite a lot of importance for it could end up being a historic contest witnessing an Indian Test series victory in England. Readers must note the India are currently leading the series 2-1.

After almost 10 months, a series will be resumed with not just a few changes to the Playing XIs of both the teams but also with new captains, team managements and thought processes.

Hence, picking a favourite ahead of this match is no mean task. While the series scorecard hands an advantage to India on paper, England whitewashing New Zealand 3-0 as recent as this week speaks highly of their current form.

Hosts England will be banking on another advantageous fact that India have never won a Test match at Edgbaston.

India vs England Test Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK

Sony Sports Network will be televising India’s tour of England 2022 in India. Much like the recently concluded India’s tour of Ireland, Sony have made arrangements for commentary panels in different languages.

Indians fans must note that they will be able to watch this tour in English commentary on Sony Six. Fans, who prefer to watch matches in Hindi commentary, will have to switch to Sony TEN 3. Additionally, Sony TEN 4 will be broadcasting England vs India Test match in Tamil and Telugu. Additionally, they will also have the option of watching this series on Doordarshan Sports for free.

Online users in India can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in UK are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Sky Sports.

Date – 01/07/2022 (Friday) – 05/07/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 11:00 AM (England) and 03:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Doordarshan Sports (India) and Sky Sports (UK).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Sky Sports app (UK).