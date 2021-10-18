India vs England today match Playing 11: How many players can play ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches?

India vs England today match Playing 11: India’s first T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match against England will begin in half an hour from now.

If you think you’ve seen enough of India-England cricket matches across formats this year, you need to rethink as two prominent teams will participate in another clash against each other in half an hour from now.

Slated to play their first ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 warm-up match in Dubai, India and England won’t get a better opportunity to zero in on their strongest Playing XI. Readers must note that India and England will face Australia and New Zealand respectively in their second warm-up match on October 20.

India, who had hosted England for an all-format series earlier this year, had emerged as the victorious side when these two teams had met in their previous World Cup warm-up match in Dhaka seven years ago.

For India, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami were part of the World Cup team in 2014 as well. As far as England are concerned, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan are their five players from the 2014 team who will be playing today as well.

India vs England today match Playing 11

While neither of the two teams were expected to announce their Playing XIs for this warm-up match, England have announced their set of 11 players. With these matches not having the affiliation of a T20, teams are allowed to use any number of players (while sticking to the rule of batting with 11 players) from their selected squad.

Being played with the intention of giving chances to players, expect teams to experiment with their Playing XIs in a bid to promote players who haven’t played much of cricket or haven’t been in the best of forms of late.

After the last T20I that India captain Virat Kohli played for India in March, he had talked about opening the batting with vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the world event. It will be interesting to see if Kohli sticks by his word or someone else opens the batting in his place tonight.

India 2021 T20 World Cup Squad

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.

England Playing 11 vs India

1) Jason Roy 2) Jos Buttler 3) Dawid Malan 4) Jonny Bairstow 5) Liam Livingstone 6) Moeen Ali 7) Chris Woakes 8) David Willey 9) Chris Jordan 10) Adil Rashid 11) Mark Wood

Where do I get to watch India vs England Warm-up match?

As far as the exact channels are concerned, fans will be able to watch this warm-up match on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.