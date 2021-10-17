India vs England warm-up Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch 2021 ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches?

India vs England warm-up Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of warm-up matches.

The seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup has kick-started with a double-header at the Oman Academy Cricket Ground. In addition to the eight teams who are contesting in the Qualifiers, the other eight will be commencing their journey of this world event in the form of warm-up matches from tomorrow.

Eight teams will be playing four matches each on October 18 and October 20 as each one of them will get a couple of opportunities to fine-tune their skills before Round 2.

With Super 12s (Round 2) scheduled to commence from October 23, they will be played for 16 days till November 8. It is worth noting that four teams will qualify from Round 1 to Round 2. 12 teams will then be divided into two groups where each team will play five matches and Top two teams from both the groups will move to the semi-finals.

Talk to me.. who will win this year’s @T20WorldCup and why? You already know my team. — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) October 17, 2021

India vs England warm-up Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Network is broadcasting the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. As is generally the case with a world event on Star Network, they have put forward multiple options for fans to watch this prestigious tournament.

Star, who are coming on the back of delivering a successful Indian Premier League 2021, are expected to broadcast India vs England warm-up match in at least English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. As far as the exact channels are concerned, fans will be able to watch this warm-up match on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Online users can stream all matches of the tournament on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India. While all the warm-up matches will be available for streaming on Hotstar, only a couple of matches featuring India will be televised for the Indian audiences.

As far as the fans in England are concerned, they will be able to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sky Sports Cricket. Australia, who will be playing their warm-up matches against New Zealand (October 18) and India (October 20), will witness their fans cheering for them whilst watching the matches on Foxtel back home.

Date – 18/10/2021 (Monday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India), Sky Sports Cricket (England) and Foxtel (Australia).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Kayo (Australia).