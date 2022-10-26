India vs Netherlands pitch report tomorrow match Sydney: SCG pitch report for T20 World Cup Super 12 match

India registered a win to remember for ages during their World Cup opener vs Pakistan on Sunday.

India vs Netherlands pitch report tomorrow match Sydney: The SCG will host its second and third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup tomorrow.

After soaking in all the words of praises and congratulatory messages post the nail-biting win versus Pakistan, team India have travelled to Sydney, where they will next face the Netherlands during the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

As for the Netherlands, who lost their first ‘Super 12’ encounter against Bangladesh by 9 runs, will be wary of the threat this Indian side possess, and will give it their all to make sure they aren’t the red carpets to be walked on by the star Indian players.

Interestingly, the two teams will be up against each other for the first time in the T20 format, having only met each other twice, during the 2003 and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will first host the Bangladesh versus South Africa World Cup match earlier in the day. Thus, India will take on the Dutch on a used pitch at the venue tomorrow four hours later.

Last Saturday, Australia took on New Zealand during the first match of the ‘Super 12’ stage at this very venue, when the Kiwis piled on 200 runs on the scoreboard batting first, to annihilate the defending champions by 89 runs.

Expect the batters to have a day out yet again at the SCG on Thursday as well, with the slowness of the used pitch likely to bring the spinners into play during the middle-Overs.

Across the 11 T20Is at this venue so far, the average score is 169 runs, which further attests to the expected nature of this surface.

The good news for the fans is that rain is not likely to play spoilsport during match time, despite a forecast of the same later in the evening.