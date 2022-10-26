India vs Netherlands SCG weather forecast tomorrow: Weather forecast at Sydney Cricket Ground 27 October

SCG weather forecast: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for T20 World Cup 2022 matches on October 27.

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will be hosting only its second and third matches in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup tomorrow. One of the seven venues for this World Cup, Sydney will become the fourth venue to host two back-to-back matches in a day.

Melbourne had its chance of hosting consecutive matches today but incessant rain in the city affected both the matches. The first England vs Ireland match still managed to see the light with respect to a result unlike the second New Zealand vs Ireland match which had to be abandoned without the toss.

Although in a different state geographically, Sydney’s weather forecast for October 27 is no different than Melbourne particularly for the first match between South Africa and Bangladesh.

Otherwise a pleasant and warm day in the city has a 51% forecast of rainfall at the start time of the first match, i.e., 02:00 PM (local time). Conducive signs for the match to happen can be observed in the form of a reduction in this rain probability during the subsequent hours according to AccuWeather.

However, South African and Bangladeshi fans will have eyes on the weather gods in the hope of a minimum of a rain-curtailed match. Additionally, fans in general, wouldn’t also want another match to get abandoned due to rain.

India vs Netherlands SCG weather forecast tomorrow

As far as the second match between India and Netherlands is concerned, AccuWeather predicts a 0% rain probability throughout the match hours.

Hello Sydney 👋 We are here for our 2⃣nd game of the #T20WorldCup! 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/96toEZzvqe — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2022

An update which will be cherished by million of Indian fans might get affected slightly due to forecast in the afternoon hours but the weather is expected to change drastically on the day to an extent that the second match gets abandoned.

Hourly weather forecast at Sydney Cricket Ground

02:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

03:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

04:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

05:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

06:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

07:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 22%).

08:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).