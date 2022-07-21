India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and US: When and where to watch IND vs WI Port of Spain ODI?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st WI vs IND ODI.

India’s tour of West Indies 2022 will kick-start with the first ODI to be played in Port of Spain tomorrow. Set to host international cricket after almost three years, Queen’s Park Oval’s last international match was also a West Indies vs India ODI after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

India, who have a lead over West Indies as far as their head-to-head ODI record is concerned, would be keen to better their record against this opposition away from home. However, the visitors will have to do the needful in the absence of multiple first-choice players and under stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, hosts West Indies will be having eyes on an ODI victory after losing six matches in a row in the last 45 days or so. In addition to their dismal current form, it is noteworthy that West Indies are on a five-match losing streak against India in this format.

In what is going to be the 23rd bilateral ODI series (10th in West Indies) between these two teams, it won’t be part of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup Super League. Readers must note that India have a 14-8 ODI series lead against West Indies. India, who haven’t lost a bilateral ODI series against this opposition since 2006, have won five out of eight series away from home.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and US

The unwanted trend of international cricket not available for the Indian television audiences would’ve continued in this series as well had Doordarshan Sports not bagged the rights for these eight white-ball matches.

It goes without saying that it will be after numerous years that Doordarshan will be solely televising a cricket series featuring India. Click here to know about the exact channel number for various platforms like Dish TV, Airtel DTH etc.

Kicking off the ODIs tomorrow at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad 🙌 🌴#WIvIND🇮🇳 1st ODI, LIVE and Exclusive on DD Sports📺 pic.twitter.com/0lar4exa48 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 21, 2022

Streaming platform FanCode, which had been streaming international cricket in West Indies for the Indian audiences lately, will continue to do so for this tour as well.

Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tour (three ODIs and five T20Is), will have to pay a nominal price of INR 99 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Interestingly, a novel development will allow fans to watch the whole tour without any ads by spending a total of INR 169.

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to follow Trinidad ODIs on ESPN Caribbean. Meanwhile, fans living in USA and UK will be able to watch this series on ESPN+ and BT Sport respectively.

Date – 22/07/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (local) and 07:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Doordarshan Sports (India), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean), ESPN+ (USA) and BT Sport (UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India).