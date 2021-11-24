India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Kanpur Test?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st IND vs NZ Test.

The second leg of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India 2021 is all in readiness to commence from tomorrow with the first day of the first Test to be played in Kanpur.

India, who had whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series, will be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak in the series. Talking about unbeaten streak, the biggest one to keep in mind is India not losing a home Test against New Zealand since 1988.

While it is no longer a secret that India will be without many first-choice players in this Test series, New Zealand will be bolstered by the return of captain Kane Williamson. Williamson, who had made his Test debut in India during the 2010 tour, is on his fourth Test tour and would want to lead from the front as an experienced campaigner.

As far as the venue is concerned, the Green Park will be hosting an international match after four years. While the last international match here was an ODI against New Zealand in 2017, the last Test here was also played against them a year ago.

In the three Tests that the Black Caps have played at this venue, they have lost two and drawn one. India, on the other hand, have won seven and lost three out of their 22 Tests in Kanpur.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

Star Network will broadcast the live streaming of the first Test between India and New Zealand in India. As has been the case with international cricket in India in the past, Star have arranged extensive coverage for New Zealand’s tour of India 2021.

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be televised on a number of channels owned by Star Network which includes commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada are the exact channels where the fans will get to watch this Test series.

While the T20I series was available for free viewing on Doordarshan Sports, there are high chances of the same happening in the remaining two Test matches as well.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch the Kanpur T20I on their televisions by tuning in to Sky Sports New Zealand.

Date – 25/11/2021 (Thursday) – 29/11/2021 (Monday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (India) and 05:00 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and Sky Sports (New Zealand).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).