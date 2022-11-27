India vs New Zealand Hagley Oval weather: Weather in Christchurch New Zealand 30 November 2022

The ongoing second ODI between New Zealand and India in Christchurch has been added to the long list of international cricket matches in the Southern hemisphere to be affected by rain in the last month or so.

Proving the weather forecast in the city for the day absolutely correct, inclement weather conditions played spoilsport in the first half an hour itself. Put in to bat first by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the second time a row in this series, the Indian innings was only into its fifth over when rainfall started to pour down forcing players to run for shelter.

As expected, the rain only got heavier and heavier only to elongate the delay causing a possibly significant reduction in overs. While the rain has stopped for the last 30 minutes or so, the outfield is still not fit enough for match resumption.

Readers must note that the last when this match can be restarted is still some 90 minutes from now. Assuming that the same happens on the back of swift and effective work conducted by the ground staff, expect the match to be considerably shortened affair in terms of remaining overs.

Weather in Christchurch on November 30, 2022

Proceedings in India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will move for the first time in Canterbury for the third and final ODI slated to be played on Wednesday. Set to host its first ODI in over 20 months, Hagley Oval will allure all a lot of eyeballs especially if the second match gets abandoned due to rain.

Having said that, there are no prizes for guessing that even Christchurch doesn’t have the best of weather forecasts for November 30. According to weather portal BBC, “light rain” is expected to make its presence felt in the city throughout the day.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise is the last match of this Indian tour also gets converted into a rain-curtailed contest. While its raining heaving in Christchurch at the moment, it is predicted that the next two days won’t receive as much rainfall. The match day, however, is again anticipated to be a rainy day until there’s a change in weather in the next two days.

Hagley Oval hourly weather

02:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 11%).

03:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 14%).

04:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 14%).

05:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 19%).

06:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 21%).

07:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 22%).

08:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 22%).

09:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 21%).

10:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 19%).

11:00 PM – 11 degree (Rain Probability – 18%).

00:00 AM – 11 degree (Rain Probability – 16%).