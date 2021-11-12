India vs New Zealand Jaipur match tickets: How to book tickets for IND vs NZ 1st T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium?

India vs New Zealand Jaipur match tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs NZ 1st T20I.

It is rare for a team to play a final match of an ICC (International Cricket Council) tournament and follow it up with a bilateral series with only a two-day break in between.

However, modern-day cricket scheduling is such that players will hardly have time to travel from the UAE to India and be expected to be mentally and physically prepared for their next international assignment.

New Zealand, who are scheduled to face Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on November 14, will be playing the first of a three-match T20I series against India in Jaipur on November 17.

New Zealand, who will be playing only their second international match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, will be touring India after four years to play three T20Is and two Tests within a 22-day period.

India vs New Zealand Jaipur match tickets

The tickets for the first T20I between India and New Zealand can be bought from Paytm Insider. You can visit either their website or application to book the tickets.

All you have to do is enter the location (venue of the match) and click on the icon showing Paytm T20I Trophy 1st T20I. You are most likely to find this icon on the homepage itself.

Subsequently, click on “Buy Now” towards the right of your computer screens. The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Paytm Insider page for the tickets of the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, click below:

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I (November 17) – Jaipur.