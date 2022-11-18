India vs New Zealand OTT app for free: IND vs NZ broadcasting TV channel 2022

The caravan of the Indian cricket team has reached New Zealand where they will play 6 white-ball matches, with the first T20I match on Friday in Wellington. After losing in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, both teams are looking to start this series on a fresh note.

Many of the Indian players who were part of the T20 World Cup are rested for this series, and we will see a lot of new faces in the side. Even the support staff of the Indian team has taken a break, and VVS Laxman will be the coach of the Indian team on this tour.

The Blackcaps have always been deadly in their home conditions, and they would want to continue that record. However, they lost the T20I series 5-0 when India last visited New Zealand. New Zealand have always done well in the shortest format of the game, but they will miss the services of Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand OTT app for free

The Indian broadcasters have been hesitant in grabbing the rights of the home matches in New Zealand as there is a huge time difference between both countries. However, the Indian audience base is huge, and it is safe to say that there is a lot of excitement for this series as well.

The matches of the series have been also been scheduled at the convenience of the Indian audience. Amazon Prime Video recently bought the rights of the home matches in New Zealand, and India’s tour of New Zealand will also be broadcasted on Prime Video only.

1st T20I starts tomorrow at 11am! Watch India’s tour of New Zealand, 18th-30th Nov, live and exclusive only on Prime Video#NZvINDonPrime #CricketonPrime pic.twitter.com/uF0BBSp4G7 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 17, 2022

It is to be noted that watching the match on Prime Video won’t be free, and the users will have to take a subscription in order to watch the match live on the platform. The subscription charges start from Rs 599 per year for the Indian audience. There is no official way to watch the match for free on OTT.

There was no listing scheduled for the tour, but DD Sports took the broadcasting rights, and the matches will be available to watch live on DD Sports on DD Free Dish in India.