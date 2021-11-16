India vs New Zealand T20 Head to Head Records | IND vs NZ T20I Stats | Jaipur T20I

India vs New Zealand T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IND vs NZ T20I.

New Zealand’s tour of India 2021 is all in readiness of beginning with the first T20I tomorrow. Having last toured India in 2017, the Black Caps will be playing three T20Is and two Tests after four years here.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is slated to host the first T20I on Wednesday. In what will be the first international match in Jaipur in the last eight years, it will also be the first-ever T20I at this venue. Hence, there are no venue-related stats for this match.

As far as playing in India is concerned, New Zealand have an impressive record here winning six and losing three out of their nine matches in the shortest format. The hosts, on the other hand, have won 31 and lost 20 out of their 52 home T20Is till date.

A primary reason why this series will be all the more important for India is that it will kick-start an era with a new leadership group comprising of captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

India vs New Zealand T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 18

Matches won by IND: 8

Matches won by NZ: 9

Matches played in India: 6 (IND 2, NZ 3)

Matches played in New Zealand: 10 (IND 6, NZ 4)

IND average score against NZ: 154

NZ average score against IND: 161

Most runs for IND: 352 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for NZ: 280 (Tim Seifert)

Most wickets for IND: 7 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for NZ: 19 (Ish Sodhi)

Most catches for IND: 7 (Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for NZ: 12 (Tim Southee)

The last India-New Zealand T20I is mostly remembered for New Zealand infamously (all but) knocking India out of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai last month.