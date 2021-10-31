Will India qualify for T20 World Cup: Twitter reactions on New Zealand defeating India in T20 World Cup match

Will India qualify for T20 World Cup: India need nothing less than a miracle to qualify for the semi-finals of this World Cup.

During the 28th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and New Zealand in Dubai, New Zealand beat India by wickets to all but book a semi-final spot.

India, on the other hand, are all but out of contention for qualifying to the next round. These two statements will prove wrong provided if one out of Scotland or Namibia will cause an upset by defeating New Zealand.

Chasing a paltry 111-run target, New Zealand continued their unbeaten T20 World Cup spree against India by sealing the chase in the 15th over. It was a 72-run partnership for the second wicket between Daryl Mitchell (49) and Kane Williamson (33*) which didn’t let the Indian bowlers stand tall on their potential for the second time in a row.

After New Zealand captain Williamson won the toss and invited India in to bat first, they responded with a shambolic batting display managing a total of 110/7 in 20 overs. An innings which was devoid of momentum, it cost India dearly at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Indian batters, who are otherwise known to dominate white-ball cricket, have disappointed big time by not delivering when they were needed the most.

Twitter reactions on New Zealand defeating India in T20 World Cup

💔 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 31, 2021

No one will admit it including themselves as they are so humble but #NZ are pound for pound the best all format Cricket team in the World at the moment … #Fact #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 31, 2021

India lose again and are struggling to avoid an early exit.

They have taken a total of two wickets in two matches and the batting is malfunctioning, too.

Several players have been in bubbles since June. Maybe they are jaded – they certainly lacked inspiration or intent. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) October 31, 2021

This Hurts!!!It really does.winning and losing are a part of sport and we as sportsmen accept it but this was below average cricket from #India .#newzealand were spot on from ball and thoroughly deserve the win.The long drought for indian continues in icc tourneys vs NZ #NZvIND — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) October 31, 2021

Will India qualify for T20 World Cup 2021?

Practically? Yes.

Technically? No.

As mentioned above, India’s qualification depends on whether one out of Scotland or Namibia beat New Zealand in addition to India winning all their remaining matches and still having a better NRR (Net Run Rate) than New Zealand. If Afghanistan defeat New Zealand, it is more likely to be contest between them and New Zealand for qualifying due to the NRR.