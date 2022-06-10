India vs SA Rajkot tickets: India vs South Africa T20 tickets booking date

India vs SA Rajkot tickets: Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Stadium will host the 4th T20I match between India and South Africa.

The five-match T20I series went underway in Delhi, where the South African team easily defeated India by a margin of seven wickets. David Miller again proved his class, whereas Rassie van der Dussen also scored a brilliant half-century.

The action will now shift to the 2nd T20I match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Apart from Cuttack, the other three T20Is will be played in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Bengaluru.

The 4th match will be played at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on 17 June 2022 and the ticket booking has been started for that match as well. Rajkot’s ground has a media box that is almost identical to that of Lord’s cricket ground. A total of 3 T20Is have been played there, where India has emerged victorious in a couple of them.

India vs SA Rajkot tickets

Rajkot’s Saurashtra International stadium is hosting a T20I match after a span of 2.5 years. The last T20I match at this ground was played in November 2019 between India and Bangladesh, where India won the match easily.

Welcome inside the stadium at Rajkot! 👀 pic.twitter.com/ksdKrfF1e5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 7, 2016

The tickets for the Rajkot T20I match between India and South Africa can be booked via BookMyShow, users can directly visit the website by clicking here. There are a lot of tickets still available to book, and the price of the tickets ranges from Rs 1000 to Rs 7000.

A physical ticket is mandatory for the fans above 2 years of age to enter the stadium. The physical tickets can be collected at the match venue. The fans should bring their e-ticket along with an official government ID to get their physical tickets. It is to keep in mind that the tickets should be collected from the venue at least one day prior to the matchday.