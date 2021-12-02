India vs South Africa Test series 2021: Will India’s tour of South Africa 2021 be cancelled or delayed?

India vs South Africa Test series 2021: Will India’s tour of South Africa be cancelled or postponed amid the Omicron virus variant scare?

Just when the world was taking a sigh of relief pertaining the COVID-19 scare that has taken a toll on countless lives of people since its existence, a new variant of the Coronavirus- Omicron- first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24, has started worrying the people yet again.

As far as the Cricketing action is concerned, India’s tour of South Africa which is scheduled to commence from December 17 with a three-match Test series has also been covered under dark clouds.

On the eve of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, returning skipper Virat Kohli has called for clarity on the same.

“Having clarity is important. Rahul [Dravid, head coach] bhai has initiated a conversation within the group which is very important to know because at the end of the day we understand our focus on the Test match will not shift regardless, but you want to have clarity in a situation on what exactly is going on,” Kohli told the reporters.

As per the recent reports, the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is deliberating on postponing or delaying the scheduled all-format tour to South Africa by a week after the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus was first reported in the African nation.

To have more clarity on the itinerary and the bio-bubble protocols from the government of India, the Indian Cricket board is thus most likely to defer and hence reschedule the tour by at least a week.

“We still have some time in our hands but pushing the series back by a week is being discussed. The health of the players is paramount and we will take a call after getting a response from the Indian government. We are in constant touch with the South African board and every minute detail is being discussed,” a BCCI official remarked to the news media outlet News9.

Earlier, South Africa’s foreign ministry had promised a “full bio-secure environment” for Team India upon their landing there for the tour. It also thanked the BCCI for not calling back the India ‘A’ team, which is currently playing a 3-match four-day Test series against South Africa ‘A’ , despite the concerns around the Omicron variant.

What a superb delivery from @navdeepsaini96 in the ongoing South Africa A vs India A four-day game 🔥 #SAAvINDApic.twitter.com/WMdx9B7FcP — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) December 1, 2021

“India’s decision to show solidarity by choosing to continue with the tour of the Indian ‘A’ team stands in contrast with a number of countries who have decided to close their borders and to restrict travel from Southern Africa,” South Africa’s foreign ministry was quoted as saying.

