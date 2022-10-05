India vs South Africa Head to Head in ODI: IND vs SA ODI records and head to head stats

India vs South Africa Head to Head in ODI: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for first IND vs SA ODI.

In the form of first ODI, the second leg of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 will begin only a day after the conclusion of a three-match T20I series between the two teams.

Having already faced each other in three ODIs this year, India and South Africa will lock horns in another three-match ODI series with the first one to be played in Lucknow tomorrow.

It is noteworthy that South Africa will be playing an ODI in India after as many as seven years. While the two teams were scheduled to play three ODIs in March 2022, sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had put a halt in front of the series after the first match was washed out due to rain in Dharamsala.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 1st ODI pitch report in Lucknow

The last India-South Africa ODI was played eight months ago in Cape Town when India had fallen short of a 288-run chase by a mere 5 runs. A close loss had found India getting whitewashed 3-0 under KL Rahul.

India vs South Africa Head to Head in ODI

Total number of matches played: 87

Matches won by IND: 35

Matches won by SA: 49

Matches played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium: 0 (IND 0, SA 0)

Matches played in India: 28 (IND 15, SA 13)

Matches played in Asia: 37 (IND 17, SA 19)

IND average score against SA: 245.5

SA average score against IND: 250.5

Most runs for IND: 967 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most runs for SA: 1,013 (Quinton de Kock)

Most wickets for IND: 18 (Kuldeep Yadav)

Most wickets for SA: 17 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for IND: 5 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most catches for SA: 21 (Quinton de Kock)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).