India vs South Africa T20 Delhi tickets price: India vs South Africa tickets price in Delhi Feroz Shah Kotla

India vs South Africa T20 Delhi tickets price: Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting an international match after two and a half years.

The successful completion of an extravaganza of cricket in Indian Premier League 2022 will witness India returning to international cricket after 86 days. Having played three Tests and as many ODIs against South Africa away from home earlier this year, India will now host the Proteas for a five-match T20I series.

While multiple teams would’ve started playing different formats of international cricket by the time India will take on South Africa in the first T20I in Delhi on June 9, the match will resume the T20I rivalry between both these teams after almost 33 months.

Readers must note that the last time when India and South Africa had played a T20I series against each other was also in India in 2019 when a three-match series was drawn 1-1.

KL Rahul, who had captained India for the first time in a Test and three ODIs in South Africa this year, will be leading them for the first time in the shortest format in this series as both current and former captains in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for this series.

India vs South Africa T20 Delhi tickets price

The iconic Feroz Shah Kotla ground, which had last hosted an India vs Bangladesh T20I in 2019, will be hosting the first India-South Africa T20I on Thursday.

Been devoid of hosting cricket in IPL 2022 as well due to COVID-19 restrictions, Feroz Shah Kotla is highly likely to generate a lot of interest among fans in and around the national capital.

One of the Best Bowling Attack will be in action against India from 9th June…Great way to check the talents… #INDvSA — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) June 6, 2022

It is due to this heavy demand for tickets that tickets of only three price range are left for sale on online platform Paytm Insider. These are Old Club House First Floor (INR 6,500), Hill A (INR 10,000) and West Side Corporate Boxes (INR 11,500).