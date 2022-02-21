India vs Sri Lanka Dharamsala T20I tickets: How to book tickets for IND vs SL 2nd T20I at Dharamsala cricket Stadium?

India vs Sri Lanka Dharamsala T20I tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs SL T20Is.

The second and third T20Is of the imminent Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022 will be played in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27 respectively. Having last hosted a T20I in 2019, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will be hosting not one but two after more than two years.

India, who have lost their solitary T20I at this venue, would be keen to register a maiden victory in this series. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever Dharamsala T20I after having played an ODI in 2017.

It is noteworthy that both the matches will be played with only 50% capacity crowd (around 12,000 spectators per match). “Every effort will be made to ensure that spectators entering the stadium follow the Covid protocols,” Nipun Jindal, DC, Kangra, was quoted as saying by The Tribune. The local administration has made traffic arrangements for spectators across different places in the city.

An exciting T20I and Test series against our neighbours from the south is coming up. 🤩 What are your predictions for our 2nd series of the Home season, 12th Man Army? 🤜🏻🤛🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/pAnQZKICRT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 21, 2022

It will be a rare occasion when the picturesque stadium will be hosting two international matches of a bilateral series on consecutive days. Another rare situation is tickets opening for this match before the first T20I in Lucknow.

India vs Sri Lanka Dharamsala T20I tickets

The tickets for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be bought from Paytm Insider. You can visit either their website or application to book the tickets. Readers must note that they have to follow the below mentioned steps to book the tickets for both the T20Is in Dharamsala.

All you have to do is enter the location (venue of the match) and click on the icon showing Paytm Series 2nd (or 3rd, depending on preference) T20I. You are most likely to find this icon on the homepage itself. The same page can also be reached via a simple search on website/app.

Subsequently, click on “Buy Now” towards the right of your computer screens. The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Paytm Insider page for India vs Sri Lanka T20Is tickets at the HPCA Stadium, click below:

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I (February 26) – Dharamsala.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I (February 27) – Dharamsala.