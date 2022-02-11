India vs West Indies Man of the Series: Who was awarded Man of the Series in IND vs WI ODI series today?

India vs West Indies Man of the Series: The rookie Indian fast bowler won his maiden series award at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

During the third ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India in Ahmedabad, India beat West Indies by 96 runs to whitewash the opposition for 3-0.

In what is India’s 14th ODI bilateral series victory (out of 22) against West Indies, it is their 11th consecutive series victory against them. The last time that West Indies had defeated India in a bilateral ODI series victory was way back in 2006.

Chasing a 266-run target, West Indies never found the right tempo with respect to the target. A third consecutive top-order collapse put unnecessary pressure on the remaining batters only to find them wanting as their innings progressed.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a good series win. Keep up the good work!#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/0Im5dGnYaG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2022

A couple of entertaining cameos by all-rounder Odean Smith (36) and stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran (34) might help them in Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction tomorrow but they didn’t provide any momentum to their team in the chase. As a result, all the visitors could manage was 169 in 37.1 overs.

India vs West Indies Man of the Series

India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who had won his maiden Man of the Match award in international cricket in the second ODI at the same venue on Wednesday, has also bagged his maiden Man of the Series award in only his third series.

Krishna, who was the pick of the Indian bowlers for the second time in a row with bowling figures of 8.1-1-27-3 tonight, has ended the series as its highest wicket-taker. It is noteworthy that Krishna’s nine wickets in the series have come at an average of 7.55, an economy rate of 2.5 and a strike rate of 18.1.

“Now that I’ve been practising a lot, played a few Vijay Hazare Trophy games as well [for Karnataka]. So, there’s a lot of overs in me. Anything going to the keeper and to the slips – I love that. Quite nice to see the ball getting the carry. Glad that there are people behind who aren’t going to miss the opportunity,” Krishna told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.