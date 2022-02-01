India vs West Indies ODI 2022 tickets: How to book tickets for IND vs WI ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium?

India vs West Indies ODI 2022 tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs WI ODIs.

India’s first international match in 2022 at home will be the first ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on February 6. The first of the three-match ODI series will only be India’s fourth ODI at home in the last two years. Barring a three-match ODI series against England last year at the same venue, India haven’t played ODIs at home in this period.

Coming on the back of a 0-3 ODI drubbing in South Africa, India will eventually kick-start their white-ball journey under newly-elected captain Rohit Sharma. Readers must note that Sharma will himself be playing an ODI after more than 10 months.

The first ODI will hold a lot of importance because it will see India becoming the first-ever team to play 1,000 ODIs. Having first played an ODI in 1974, India will achieve this milestone in their 48th year of ODI history. Australia, who are second on the list, have played 958 ODIs till now.

India vs West Indies ODI 2022 tickets

As far as ticket-booking process for this imminent ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium is concerned, there’s an unwanted development for fans as the whole series will be played behind closed doors.

The expected development was made public by Gujarat Cricket Association via a tweet an hour ago. With the series being played amidst the third COVID-19 wave in India, state government has restricted fans from watching the matches live from inside the stadium.

“Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors,” read a part of GCA’s tweet on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that India and West Indies were scheduled to play the ODI series in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata as per the original plan. However, a third COVID wave forced the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to conduct the ODI and T20I series in Ahmedabad and Kolkata respectively.

It was only yesterday that West Bengal government allowed for a 75% capacity crowd for India vs West Indies T20Is slated to be played between February 16-20.

“We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium,” CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) President Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.