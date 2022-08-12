India vs World XI 2022 squad: India vs Rest of World match player list

India vs World XI 2022 squad: The SportsRush brings you the squad details of the India vs Rest of the World match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 2022 edition of the Legends Cricket League will kickstart with the match between India and World XI. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the match between both sides on 15 September 2022.

Some of the biggest names of the world in assemble in Kolkata for the mega event. Kolkata’s own Sourav Ganguly will be back at his home ground to lead the Indian side, whereas the World XI also have some legends in their ranks. The squad of both sides have been released.

India vs World XI 2022 squad

Sourav Ganguly will be leading the Indian team in the match, the BCCI president has started his preparation for the same. Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath are the important batters of the side, whereas Parthiv Patel & Naman Ojha are the designated wicket-keepers.

The fast bowling will be led by Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, S Sreesanth and Ashoke Dinda, whereas Pragyan Ojha will be leading the spin bowling of the side.

India: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

Former English captain Eoin Morgan, who is currently playing for London Spirit in the Hundred will be leading the Rest of the World side. The squad also has some high-profile batting names like Herschelle Gibbs, Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Two of the best pacers in the world Dale Steyn and Brett Lee are part of the side, whereas Mitchell Johnson is also there to increase the strength of the pace attack. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan will be leading the spin unit of the side.

Rest of the World: Eoin Morgan (c) (England), Lendl Simmons (West Indies), Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Matt Prior (England), Nathan McCullum (New Zealand), Jonty Rhodes (South Africa), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan), Mitchell Johnson (Australia), Brett Lee (Australia), Kevin O Brien (Ireland), Denesh Ramdin (West Indies).

So the India vs Rest of the World game is on September 15 at Eden Gardens. Sourav Ganguly leads India and Eoin Morgan the World. Part of Legends League cricket @SGanguly99 @ramanraheja @Eoin16 pic.twitter.com/waE9GWSMEr — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 12, 2022

A total of 15 matches will be played this season in the Legends cricket league.