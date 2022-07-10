India vs World 11 match 2022: India vs Rest of the World match details, date, time and venue

India vs World 11 match 2022: An iconic encounter has been proposed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The Government of India has proposed the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to conduct a one-off match between India and Rest of the World next month to mark the extended celebration of India’s 75th independence.

A PTI report further states that the Ministry of Culture has sent the proposal to the BCCI to organize an exhibition match as part of its “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” campaign.

Having said that, it remains to be seen if the match will get the status of an international match from the ICC (International Cricket Council) or not.

In case the BCCI fails to obtain the same, playing a 20-over match (although format yet to be confirmed) with international players is definitely a possibility. But player availability will surely be a concern for the BCCI for international players hardly have any space in their calendars to fit in another match.

“We have received a proposal from the government to organise a cricket match between India XI and World XI on August 22. For a rest of the world squad, we would need at least 13-14 international players and their availability is something that we need to check on,” a source close to the BCCI told NDTV with respect to the development.

India vs World 11 match 2022

In addition to the availability of overseas players, BCCI will also have to manage the availability of their own players. Readers must note that India are reportedly slated to play the third ODI of a three-match series in Zimbabwe on the same date, i.e., August 22.

Even if one of these matches is moved by a day, players on duty for the Zimbabwe tour might end up missing India vs World XI fixture. With Asia Cup 2022 scheduled to commence from August 27, scheduling of India vs World XI match will have to be done carefully for successful implementation.