India vs Zimbabwe live streaming channel: Is DD Sports live TV streaming IND vs ZIM 1st ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe live streaming channel: Zimbabwe will be hosting India for three ODIs within a five-day period.

During the first ODI of India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 in Harare, India pacer Deepak Chahar has drawn first blood by dismissing Zimbabwe opening batter Innocent Kaia (4) in his fourth over.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the seventh over when Kaia’s attempt of pulling Chahar resulted in his dismissal. A delivery which was there to be pulled, Kaia misjudged the pace to edge the ball to wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. Although not the most cleanest of catches, Samson ensured to grab the ball on the rebound.

Playing a representative match after more than six months, a wicket in his first spell must have boosted Chahar’s morale. Not stopping at just one wicket, Chahar made further inroads into the Zimbabwean batting lineup by sending Kaia’s opening partner Tadiwanashe Marumani (8) back to the pavilion in his following over.

Wanting to drive Chahar through the covers, Marumani ended up edging an out-swinging delivery to hand a simple catching opportunity to Samson.

India picking a couple of early wickets was just what captain KL Rahul had expected while electing to bowl first at the toss. “It’s an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour,” Rahul had told the host broadcaster at the toss.

India vs Zimbabwe live streaming channel in India

It is noteworthy that Sony Sports Network are televising and streaming India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 for the Indian audiences. Fans can watch this series on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4.

Unlike the recently concluded India’s tour of West Indies, Doordarshan Sports aren’t televising this series. The only way to watch Harare ODIs on Doordarshan Sports is by watching it on DD Free Dish.

Hello & welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st ODI between #ZIMvIND from Harare Sports Club 🏟️ 🇿🇼🇮🇳 #LiveTheGame on DD Sports (FreeDish)📺 pic.twitter.com/jwlFU1qGLD — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 18, 2022

As far as the online platform is concerned, Sony LIV will be streaming all the three ODIs with a paid subscription.