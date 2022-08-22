“This one is for my dad”: Shubman Gill dedicates IND vs ZIM Man of the Series award to father Lakhwinder Singh

IND vs ZIM Man of the Series: The Indian batter has won his second consecutive series award in international cricket.

A cliffhanger third ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare has resulted in India registering a 13-run victory. Holding their nerves in tense situations, the visitors have managed to whitewash the hosts 3-0 in this series.

India’s seventh consecutive bilateral ODI series victory against Zimbabwe means that they haven’t lost a bilateral series against them since 1997. In what remains Zimbabwe’s solitary series win against India, India have now won a total of nine series against this opposition.

Captain KL Rahul, who hadn’t won a match as captain before this tour, has won three in a row to also put on display a thumping series victory at the Harare Sports Club.

Having won the Player of the Match award for scoring his maiden ODI century today, India batter Shubman Gill also bagged the Player of the Series award for being the highest run-scorer across three matches.

Readers must note that Gill’s 245 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 122.50 and 120.68 respectively in this series. It is noteworthy that Gill had also won the series award during the tour of West Indies last month.

Special feeling. Going to cherish this one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjWPq8RZwn — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) August 22, 2022

From not playing a List A match in over 18 months before the West Indies tour to winning two series awards within a month, Gill has displayed staggering progress in this format. The 22-year old player dedicated his series award to father Lakhwinder Singh who has had a major role in shaping his career.

“This one is for my dad as he has been my primary coach. I got a bit of schooling day before yesterday when I was out on 33 [in the second ODI]. So, this is for him,” Gill told the host broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.