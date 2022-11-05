India vs Zimbabwe T20 record: IND vs ZIM win percentage in T20I history

India and Zimbabwe will face each other for the first time in T20 World Cup.

Set to face each other for the first time in the eight editions of the T20 World Cup, India and Zimbabwe will play the last tie of the ‘Super 12’ stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (tomorrow).

Except in case of an upset or two during the two contests earlier in the day, team India will find themselves in a much-win situation tomorrow in order to advance through to the semi-final stage of the Cup.

As for Rohit Sharma’s men, it will be about putting up a dominant show, which has been a slight cause of concern for them despite topping the group at present with 3 wins out of 4 matches so far.

ALSO READ: Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report for India-Zimbabwe T20I

As for Zimbabwe, who had a decent enough opportunity to make it through to the final-4 as well after humbling Pakistan earlier, have faced back-to-back losses against Bangladesh and then Netherlands to almost crash out of the tournament. Only a hefty, one-sided win against India tomorrow, preceded by a Pakistan loss versus Bangladesh earlier will come to their almost improbable rescue.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 record

India have played only a total of three away bilateral T20I series against Zimbabwe in 2010, 2015, and finally in 2016.

They had won the 2010 series 2-0 (two-match series), drew the 2015 series 1-1 (two-match series), and again won the 2016 series 2-1 (three-match series).

Thus, head-to-head, team India have won five of the seven T20Is against Zimbabwe, while lost on a couple of occasions.

Rohit Sharma (10 runs in 2 innings), Virat Kohli (26* runs in 1 inning), Ravichandran Ashwin (2 wickets in 2 innings), Yuzvendra Chahal (3 wickets in 3 innings), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2 wickets in 2 innings), Axar Patel {51 runs (3 innings) and 6 wickets (5 innings)}, and KL Rahul (69 runs in 3 innings) are the players from the present Indian World Cup squad, who have played against Zimbabwe in the format before.

Tendai Chatara (1 wicket in 2 innings), Craig Ervine (39 runs in 3 innings), Sikandar Raza (39 runs in 4 innings), and Sean Williams (17 runs and 1 wicket in 1 inning) are the players from the present Zimbabwe World Cup squad, who have played against India in the format before.

IND vs ZIM win percentage in T20I history

India has a win percentage of 71.43% against Zimbabwe in the T20I format (across 7 matches).