India vs Zimbabwe pitch report MCG: Melbourne Cricket pitch report batting or bowling for tomorrow match

India will face Zimbabwe in their last ‘Super 12’ match tomorrow at the MCG.

Team India have arrived at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) yet again. The venue, hosted the once-in-a-lifetime kind of a helluva contest between India and Pakistan two weeks ago, and which the Indian fans are not going to forget anytime soon.

The nail-biting win in that contest is the reason why the Indian side has been perhaps breathing easy than most of the other teams across both the groups, pertaining the race towards the semi-final.

Thus, during the 42nd and last match of the ‘Super 12’ stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, India will lock horns against Zimbabwe at the MCG on Sunday (tomorrow).

The contest will in all likelihood, be a virtual knock-out fixture for Rohit Sharma’s men as far as the remaining slots in the semi-final berths is concerned.

However, in case of a loss suffered by either of South Africa or Pakistan during their respective matches earlier in the day, India will automatically qualify for the semis, as they currently sit at the top of their group’s points table with 6 points.

India vs Zimbabwe pitch report MCG

With rain having washed-off three matches of the ongoing World Cup at the MCG this World Cup, apart from the India-Pakistan thriller, only the Ireland versus England ‘Group 1’ match could somehow fetch a result with the former winning the rain-interrupted contest by 5 runs (DLS method).

However, with the rain Gods unlikely to make an appearance tomorrow, we are in for an exciting finish to the ‘Super 12’ stage of the Cup.

As for the pitch at the ‘G’ tomorrow, it is the fast bowlers who have dictated terms here in the two complete matches so far, picking 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.52 runs per Over.

The longer boundary dimensions at this venue has further encouraged the pacers to bowl short at this surface, with the added bonus of decent seam movement and carry off the deck.

Thus, while the fresh pitch tomorrow will yet again act as a fast bowler’s delight, do expect the batters to have a crack in after spending some minutes at the crease as well.

Scores in the vicinity of the 160-run mark might well prove to be a winning total after batting first.