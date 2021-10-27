“India will play much better and win”: Harbhajan Singh believes India will beat Pakistan if they play again

Harbhajan Singh has been on fire with many of the Pakistani players after the T20 World Cup game and he has now made his prediction.

For Pakistan, 24th October 2021 will be remembered as a “golden day” of Pakistan cricket. They registered their first-ever victory on India in the history of the T20 world cup. Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in Dubai, which is India’s biggest ever defeat in this format of the game.

This was Pakistan’s first win over India in World Cups after losing 12 games in a row. Babar Azam wrote his name in the history books after achieving this amazing feat.

Things have gone quite ugly on social media after Pakistan’s win. There has been a lot of controversies going on everywhere. First targeting Shami, then Waqar Younis’s comment, and much more. Along with cricket, political tension is also a big factor and Pakistan’s former cricketers have certainly made some controversial comments in the past. The recent comments by the Pakistani cricketers have made things worse.

Harbhajan Singh on India vs Pakistan

Harbhajan was recently involved in a spat with Mohammad Amir on Twitter. He pointed out the fact that the Pakistani fans have celebrated a bit too much after the victory.

“India lost against Pakistan for the first time in World Cups, and even though it was the T20 World Cup, it still happened.,” Bhajji said.

“There is a lot of chaos on social media as if they have done a huge thing. It might have been for Pakistan but we have defeated them 12 times in the World Cup, we should not forget this. If India and Pakistan meet again, India will play much better and win,” He added.

Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja pic.twitter.com/UiUp8cAc0g — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021



India’s next match is against New Zealand on 31 October and that is an important game for both sides. New Zealand also lost their first game against Pakistan, and the winner of India vs New Zealand game will have an advantage.

“Important game against New Zealand needs a win,” Harbhajan Singh said.