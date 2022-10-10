INR 846 Crore net worth MS Dhoni set to expand his new production company in three Indian languages

INR 846 Crore net worth MS Dhoni is in all readiness to expand his film making/production arena, if reports are to be believed.

Former team India captain and present skipper of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, is reportedly set to expand his production house company business to the Southern part of India.

Having already brought smiles on the faces of his countless fans by deciding to feature in one more season (at least) of the IPL for CSK, the legendary wicket-keeper batter has, especially since the past couple of years has invested his earnings on diverse fields, be it animal husbandry, organic farming, Cricket academy, or film production.

Under the name ‘Dhoni Entertainment’, the 41-year-old, along with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, own a production company, which has already produced short films like the ‘Roar of the Lion‘, ‘Blaze to Glory‘, and invested in yet another project based on a novel in ‘The Hidden Hindu‘.

INR 846 Crore net worth MS Dhoni to produce films in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil

The ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ will now reportedly, expand its film production business to three Southern Indian languages in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

While further details on the same are yet to be furnished, the decision might have to do with the stellar rise of quality South Indian cinema releases in the recent few years, or with Dhoni’s proximity and close relationship with Southern India, especially the state of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from the aforementioned film production line, Dhoni is already spending ample time while looking after his organic farming and animal husbandry business with the cooperation of the Agriculture Department of Jharkhand.

As per reports, Dhoni’s organic farm produces like strawberries, papaya, bananas, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage and peas are not only being successfully sold in the Indian markets, but also exported to countries like the UAE, and other Gulf Countries.