“Instead of Twitter, focus, perform”: Graeme Smith advices Rahul Tewatia on his tweet about Team India’s snub

Rahul Tewatia recently expressed his disappointment on Twitter regarding his India snub, and Graeme Smith has some advice for the same.

Team India will play a couple of T20Is against Ireland in Ireland, where Hardik Pandya will lead the side, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. The senior members of the squad will be with the test team for the match against England. Hardik Pandya has been rewarded for his captaincy stint with the Gujarat Titans.

Rahul Tripathi has been included in the team for the very first time, but Rahul Tewatia has been snubbed. The spin-bowling all-rounder was selected in the Indian team last year for the T20Is against England, but he has been ignored since then. After a stunning IPL 2022, he was expected to be a part of the team.

Graeme Smith advices Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia, who was a part of the IPL 2022 title-winning Gujarat Titans squad expressed his disappointment about not getting selected in India’s squad for Ireland’s T20Is. Tewatia played a crucial part in Gujarat’s success in IPL 2022. Despite predominantly being a bowler, he was immense as a batter.

Tewatia scored 217 runs in IPL 2022 at an incredible strike-rate of 147.61. As a finisher of the side, he won some crunch games for Gujarat Titans on his head. Against Punjab Kings, Rahul smashed two sixes in the last two balls to earn a win for the Titans.

“Expectations hurts”: Rahul Tewtia tweeted on his snub from Team India for Ireland’s tour.

Expectations hurts 😒😒 — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

Former South African captain Graeme Smith has however advised Rahul Tewatia to focus on performing well instead of using Twitter to express disappointment. Smith said it’s very tough for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to pick every Indian gup in good form. He asked Tewatia to be ready for the next opportunity.

“It’s very difficult in India as you (India) guys have so much talent. And coach Rahul Dravid, and captain Rohit Sharma must have had picked their majority of guys anticipating the conditions in Australia. I would say instead of Twitter, focus, perform and next time your time comes, make sure no one can leave you out,” Smith said about Tewatia on the Star Sports show.

Graeme Smith was part of Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. The South African legend has scored 9265 test runs and 6989 ODI runs in his career.