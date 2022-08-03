Cricket

“The partners who’ve come on board are key”: Graeme Smith appreciates IPL owners for their involvement in South Africa T20 league

Former South African captain Graeme Smith has appreciated the involvement of IPL owners in the South African T20 League.
