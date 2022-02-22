IPL 2022 Australia Players Update: Will Australian players miss the first week of IPL 2022?

IPL 2022 Australia Players Update: With the Pakistan white-ball series, a number of Aussie players can miss the first week of IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 is all set to start from the last week of March as per multiple reports. Australian players play a great part in the IPL, and this time also some of them have got huge deals. However, the majority of the Australian players may well miss the first week of the IPL 2022.

Australia are set to play three ODIs and a T20I against Pakistan, and it will coincide with the schedule of the IPL. Australia have announced their squad for the white-ball series against Pakistan. Although, four top IPL playing players like Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins have opted out of the tour.

Glenn Maxwell has opted out due to marriage, whereas the bowling duo and Warner will return back home after the test series.

IPL 2022 Australia Players Update

Cricket Australia have confirmed that all the contracted players who are not available for the white-ball series will not be allowed to link up with the IPL squads earlier. They will have to wait until the white-ball series gets over.

So, it is clear that players like Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood will miss the first week. There are five more IPL contracted players in the white-ball squad. Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Jason Behrendorff (RCB), Sean Abbott (SRH), Mitch Marsh (DC), and Nathan Ellis (Price PBKS). These ten players will definitely miss the first week of the tournament.

Matthew Wade, who has been bought by the Gujarat Titans will also miss the first week despite not touring Pakistan. He is an Aussie contracted player.

Although, players like Daniel Sams, Tim David, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Riley Meredith will be allowed to link with the IPL squads. They just have to fulfill the state commitments, and they will be allowed to travel to India for the mega event.

There are no direct flights between India and Pakistan. So the Aussies will travel to Dubai for a connecting flight and will undergo the mandatory quarantine on arrival in India.