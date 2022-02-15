Glenn Maxwell partner: Glenn Maxwell wedding details

Glenn Maxwell partner: Maxwell will tie the knot with his Indian origin girlfriend Vini Raman on 27 March in Tamil traditions.

The news of Glenn Maxwell’s wedding has taken social media by storm. He is currently playing the 3rd T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka. While fielding, he was communicating with the commentators, and he was sounding really happy regarding his wedding. He also confirmed that it will be a proper Tamil wedding which will go for a week.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman will tie knots on 27 March 2022. The wedding will take place in Melbourne with all the Tamil arrangements. There is also a USP of the card, the card is fully printed in Tamil, and it has created the buzz in India as well. Actress Kasturi Shankar also shared the card of Maxwell’s and Vini’s wedding.

“GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini !,” Shankar tweeted.

— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman got engaged before the Covid pandemic in 2020. Vini is an Indian-origin girl, who belongs to the Tamil community. She went to Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria and completed her studies in medical science.Vini currently recides in Melbourne only.

Vini Raman also accompanied Glenn Maxwell in the 2019 and 2020 Australian cricket awards. Both of them are dating for a long time now, and they were first snapped together in 2017. Glenn Maxwell will join the Royal Challengers Bangalore just after his wedding. Although, if IPL starts on 27 March, Maxwell may have to miss the initial games of the tournament.

Maxwell has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for this season. Bangalore are still looking for a captain, and Maxwell is one of the candidates for the captaincy position.