IPL 2022 Mega Auction RCB: List of RCB retained players 2022

RCB retained players 2022: Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli are set to be retained by RCB, whereas Devdutt Padikkal is also certain.

The mega-auction of IPL 2022 is set to take place in January, but the teams are currently facing the headache of retaining the players. 30 November 2021 is the deadline for all eight teams to announce their retentions. All the franchises are in talks with their players and their managers to strike a deal.

Delhi Capitals became the first team to announce all four of their retained players. Royal Challengers Bangalore are also said to have decided on their two-star players. However, they are still working on the deals of other players.

RCB retained players 2022

According to all the reliable reports, RCB have locked in the retentions of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Both of them are the main players of the side, whereas AB has already announced his retirement.

Maxwell had a stellar opening season for the RCB, and he will retain his spot. Maxi scored 513 runs at an average of 42.75, whereas he was handy with his spin-bowling. Virat has opted out of captaincy, but there is no doubt about his brand value and batting ability. Virat scored 405 runs last season, and he was the 3rd best batter of the side. Devdutt Padikkal is also set to be the third retention of the side, he has been consistent in the last couple of seasons.

However, the 4th retention is going to be between Yuzi Chahal or Mohammad Siraj. The franchise is trying to strike a deal with both of them, but the final decision is not out yet by the franchise.

It will be interesting to see that who will lead RCB in 2022. KL Rahul is likely to be picked by the new team, so they will need a high-profile name to fill in the shoes of Virat Kohli.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction retention rules

All the IPL teams will be allowed to retain up to four players for the upcoming IPL auction. Out of four, there can be a maximum of three Indian players (capped & uncapped), whereas there can be a maximum of two overseas. It is worth noting that there will be no RTM cards in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

BCCI have increased the purse of IPL teams to INR 90 Cr, which was 85 Cr till last year. However, the teams will need to cap their salary depending on the retentions they make.

Retaining 4 players

If a franchise decides to retain four players, they will be debited by INR 42 Crores. 16 Cr for the first, 12 Cr for the second, 8 Cr for the third, and 6 Cr for the fourth.

Retaining 3 players

If a franchise decides to retain three players, they will be debited by INR 33 Crores. 15 Cr for the first, 11 Cr for the second, and 7 Cr for the third.

Retaining 2 players

If a franchise decides to retain two players, they will be debited by INR 24 Crores. 14 Cr for the first, and 10 Cr for the second.

Retaining 1 player

If a franchise decides to retain just a single player, they will be debited by INR 14 Cr (capped player) or 4 Cr (uncapped player).