IPL auction 2022 list of players with price: Tata IPL 2022 list of retained players

IPL auction 2022 list of players with price: The IPL 2022 mega auction is set to take place on 12 and 13 February 2022.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

A total of 590 players will go under the hammer, 370 Indian players and 270 overseas players. Some notable exclusions from the list are Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Mitchell Starc, and Chris Gayle. Stokes and Root will play County Cricket in England, whereas Starc has not played the IPL for the last seven years.

Tata IPL 2022 list of retained players

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasrprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Umran Mallik, Abdul Samad.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Shubhman Gill, Rashid Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi.

IPL auction 2022 list of players

The maximum base price for any player in the IPL auction is 2 Crores INR. This time a total of 17 Indian players have registered their base price as 2 Cr.

Indian players with 2 Cr base price

R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav.

Overseas players with 2 Cr base price

Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith.

Ace players like Jonny Bairstow and Aaron Finch are in 1.5 Cr bracket, whereas Devon Conway and Liam Livingstone have kept their price at 1 Cr. S Sreesanth has kept his price at 50L, whereas Shahrukh Khan and Avesh Khan have set their price at 20L.