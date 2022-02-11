IPL auction 2022 time and end time: IPL mega auction 2022 timings

IPL mega auction 2022 timings: The mega auction of IPL 2022 is creating a buzz all over the world and 590 players will go under the hammer.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

All the existing eight teams have announced their retentions, whereas the two new franchises have also signed three players each ahead of the auction. Ahmedabad have signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubhman Gill, whereas Lucknow have signed KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi.

A total of 590 players will go under the hammer, 370 Indian players and 270 overseas players. Some notable exclusions from the list are Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Mitchell Starc, and Chris Gayle. Stokes and Root will play County Cricket in England, whereas Starc has not played the IPL for the last seven years.

IPL mega auction 2022 timings

The IPL auction is the annual process organized by the BCCI to split players into different teams. An auctioneer is responsible to overtake the process and one by one he takes bids for the players. All the eight teams along with their coaches, statisticians, and more take part in the auction.

It is said that a team can win half of the tournament on the auction table itself. So, the IPL auction plays a very vital part ahead of any season. The team hires special people in order to dedicate a specific maximum amount for any particular player. The players are divided into different categories like capped batters, capped bowlers, uncapped batters, etc.

The auction will take place on 12th and 13th February from 11 am onwards. Star Sports Network will broadcast the auction in India on both days. The end time of the Auction can vary upon the time taken for different numbers of players. There are a number of breaks in between different categories of the players. So, the mega auction will start at 11 am on 12th February 2022, and it will go for a couple of days.