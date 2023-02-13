IPL auctioneer name: Who is Mallika Sagar auctioneer for WPL auction 2023?

It was absolutely fitting that a female auctioneer was hired to conduct the auction for the inaugural season of the Women’s Indian Premier League – officially known as Women’s Premier League.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), who have got most things right ahead of a historic tournament which is anticipated to emerge as a game-changing one for Women’s cricket around the world, have also managed to bring on board a female auctioneer for the first time in what is going to be the 17th auction for them.

While the tournament is slated to be played next month, the auction for WPL 2023 will consist of 409 shortlisted cricketers all in readiness to go under the hammer. A maximum of 90 players will get a buyer assuming each of the five franchises acquire a maximum of 18 players. Readers must note that each franchise is required to buy a minimum of 15 players at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, today.

IPL auctioneer name 2023

Mumbai-based auctioneer Mallika Sagar will be conducting WPL 2023 auction. Sagar, who claims to be a third generation of cricket lovers from her family, laid emphasis on her attempt to be well-versed with key players’ names and skills to in her preparation for the auction during an interview with host broadcaster Jio Cinema yesterday. Sagar also admitted to benefit from watching old Indian Premier League auction videos.

“Well, he [Hugh Edmeades, IPL auctioneer] was very kind and sent me an email saying if I needed any help, I could reach out to him. I did watch previous videos and those were immensely helpful because the process is slightly different from an art auction. So, I definitely relied on Hugh’s expertise and experience from previous years to figure out what best to do tomorrow,” Sagar told Jio Cinema on Sunday.

Who is Mallika Sagar auctioneer?

As mentioned by herself, Sagar’s forte lies in overseeing art auctions. An experienced campaigner at that, WPL 2023 auction will be the first one for her in cricket but not in the overall sports industry.

It was an enlightening #RPGLearningSeries by renowned art consultant Mallika Sagar. She spoke about the genesis of Indian art and took the employees through RPG’s rich art heritage & association. pic.twitter.com/hbib2AEDvd — RPG Group (@RPGEnterprises) December 7, 2018

Sagar, who had also worked in Pro Kabbadi League 2021 auction, is a renowned art collector and consultant.