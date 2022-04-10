Highest IPL score by a team: Full list of highest total in IPL history

Highest IPL score by a team: Delhi Capitals registered their fourth-highest innings total in the history of Indian Premier League.

During the 19th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, individual half-centuries by Delhi Capitals opening batters Prithvi Shaw (51) and David Warner (61) provided a brilliant start to their team.

Opening the batting together only for the second time, Shaw and Warner put together a 52-ball 93-run partnership to set the ball rolling after Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl.

As was the case during the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, Shaw took the attack on the opposition bowlers by frequently scoring boundaries in the first three overs.

ALSO READ: Highest powerplay score in IPL history

First batter to get out today, Shaw departed after hitting seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 175.86. Warner, on other hand, hit six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 155.35 before getting out in the 17th over.

Delhi, who were scoring at a run rate of almost 11 runs per over till the 15th over, were in line to score one of the biggest IPL scores but it wasn’t to be after the dismissals of Rovman Powell (9) and Warner in consecutive overs.

Having said that, an unbeaten 20-ball 49-run partnership for the sixth wicket between all-rounder Axar Patel (22*) and Shardul Thakur (29*) powered Capitals to 215/5 in 20 overs. In what is their fourth-highest innings totals in the IPL, Capitals wouldn’t have done the same without Patel and Thakur batting with strike rates of 157.14 and 263.63 respectively.

Highest IPL score by a team full list