WPL auction live streaming OTT app link for free: WPL auction Live Telecast Channel in India 2023

First things first, Indian Women’s cricketers are going to get rich tomorrow. The richness quotient has it in it to be of an extent that it will be life-changing for some players. Not that they will be participating in some lottery but an auction for the maiden season of Women’s Premier League is expected to be nothing short of a lottery’s cricketing equivalent.

Although not the first country to come up with a Women’s T20 league, India could well become the first country to register record-breaking amounts for their women’s cricketers. Media rights deal and money spent to buy all the five franchises have already provided strong hints with respect to the same.

It is noteworthy that a total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer in Mumbai on Monday after getting shortlisted from some 1,500+ cricketers who had originally registered for WPL auction 2023. Furthermore, readers must note that there are only 90 spots up for grabs. Hence, a large majority of players will remain unsold during the process.

Contrary to the auctions for the Indian Premier League, highest base price for WPL 2023 auction is INR 50 lakh. While as many as 24 players have enrolled themselves at this base price, 30 have registered at the second-highest base price, i.e., INR 40 lakh.

WPL auction Live Telecast Channel in India

It was four weeks ago that WPL 2023 broadcasting rights deal had been sealed between BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and Viacom18 Media Private Limited. Viacom, which has successfully bid for IPL’s digital rights as well, paid a whopping amount of INR 951 crore to bag WPL’s television and digital rights for the first five seasons.

Hence, fans will be able to watch this auction on Sports 18 – Viacom’s designated sports channels which has even started to broadcast a lot of content from other sports of late.

Date – 13/02/2023 (Monday).

Match start Time – 02:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sports 18 (India).

Online platform – Jio Cinema (India).

WPL auction live streaming OTT app link for free

Fans, who are hoping to live stream the auction on a Monday afternoon, will be able to do so on Jio Cinema for free as the platform hasn’t started charging people for now. Click here to directly reach the website of Jio Cinema.