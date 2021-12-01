IPL released players 2022: 5 players which Lucknow and Ahmedabad IPL teams can buy before IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL released players 2022: The retentions process of IPL 2022 is over and now Lucknow and Ahmedabad can sign from the released players.

The retention process of IPL 2022 is now done and dusted, and the focus now shifts on the two new teams. Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata retained four players, whereas Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Rajasthan retained three. Punjab Kings retained just a couple of players.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad now can sign three players each before 25 December 2021. There are a lot of big names that are released by the franchises. Let’s look at the five options Lucknow and Ahmedabad can sign before the Auction.

IPL released players 2022: 5 players which Lucknow and Ahmedabad IPL teams can buy

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the hottest property available to get before the Auction. He has been the most consistent batsman of IPL in the last four years, where he has always scored more than 590 runs. Rahul scored 626 runs in IPL 2021, whereas he won the orange cap in IPL 2020 by scoring 670 runs. If reports are to be believed, Rahul is set to become the new captain of Lucknow. Lucknow reportedly offered KL Rahul more than 20 Cr for his services.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is a T20 superstar, and he is finally out of Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH bought Rashid in 2017 when he was a sort of a rookie. Khan has scalped 93 IPL wickets in 76 games at an economy of 6.33. Sunrisers Hyderabad wanted to retain him, but they could not agree on the salary. Although, according to reports, Rashid is also set to sign with Lucknow.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal’s release is a sort of surprise by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal has been one of the most consistent Indian bowlers in the competition. Chahal has scalped 57 wickets in the last three IPL seasons at an economy of just over seven. He is a leg-spinner and a genuine wicket-taker on all kinds of surfaces. He is going to be an asset for any of Lucknow or Ahmedabad.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has not been that consistent in the IPL, but he is a world-class player. He is set to make his comeback in cricket in the Ashes 2021. Stokes will definitely fetch a big amount in the auction due to his all-round ability. He can bat anywhere in the order, whereas his fielding and bowling abilities make him a classic player. A player like Ben Stokes will be an asset for any team in the competition.

Faf du Plessis

Faf is a proven IPL player, and he is yet another brilliant option to have in any team. He scored 633 runs at an average of 45.21 in IPL 2021 and 449 runs in IPL 2020. du Plessis plays T20 cricket around the world and that makes him an incredible option. He scored a century in CPL 2020 on the sluggish wickets, and he can be a blockbuster signing on the Indian wickets.