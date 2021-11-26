IPL 2022 Mega Auction Retentions: List of Mumbai Indians retained players 2022

Mumbai Indians retained players 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kieron Pollard will don the Blue and Gold in IPL 2022.

Mumbai Indians had a terrible IPL 2021, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs. The record five-time champions now have the task of announcing their retentions for IPL 2021. They have some world-class players in their ranks, and they can retain a maximum of four players. It is certainly a tough task to build such a formidable team.

All eight teams need to announce their retained players by 30 November 2021. Delhi Capitals is the only team to announce their retentions till now. Mumbai Indians have some tough calls to make, but they have also decided upon three of their players.

Mumbai Indians retained players 2022

If all the reliable reports are to be believed, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the certain retentions. Rohit is the captain of the side, whereas he was also the best MI batsman in IPL 2021. Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class player, and there is no replacement for him available in the market. If everything goes right, Kieron Pollard will also be retained by the team. It is very tough to find a genuine match-finisher, and Pollard hits that box to perfection. Pollard is also an integral part of Mumbai Indians’ leadership unit.

The fourth selection dilemma is between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Both of them have been brilliant for the franchise, and they are now regulars in the Indian team too. However, the age and keeping ability of Ishan Kishan gives him an advantage over Surya. But, if Mumbai wants to buy Surya from the Auction table, it won’t be easy. So, the last retention is a tough call for the Mumbai Indians management.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction retention rules

All the IPL teams will be allowed to retain up to four players for the upcoming IPL auction. Out of four, there can be a maximum of three Indian players (capped & uncapped), whereas there can be a maximum of two overseas. It is worth noting that there will be no RTM cards in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

BCCI have increased the purse of IPL teams to INR 90 Cr, which was 85 Cr till last year. However, the teams will need to cap their salary depending on the retentions they make.

Retaining 4 players

If a franchise decides to retain four players, they will be debited by INR 42 Crores. 16 Cr for the first, 12 Cr for the second, 8 Cr for the third, and 6 Cr for the fourth.

Retaining 3 players

If a franchise decides to retain three players, they will be debited by INR 33 Crores. 15 Cr for the first, 11 Cr for the second, and 7 Cr for the third.

Retaining 2 players

If a franchise decides to retain two players, they will be debited by INR 24 Crores. 14 Cr for the first, and 10 Cr for the second.

Retaining 1 player

If a franchise decides to retain just a single player, they will be debited by INR 14 Cr (capped player) or 4 Cr (uncapped player).