Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch IRE vs NZ Dublin ODI?

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first IRE vs NZ ODI.

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand would’ve played three T20Is and as many ODIs in Ireland a couple of years ago. Touring Ireland for the same number of matches now, it will only be the second time when New Zealand will be playing in this country.

The first ODI of New Zealand’s tour of Ireland 2022 will be played in Dublin tomorrow. Only the second bilateral ODI series between these two teams, all the three ODIs will be played at The Village.

It is worth mentioning that Ireland and New Zealand have faced each other only four times in ODIs. With New Zealand maintaining an unbeaten streak against Ireland in the last decade-and-a-half, the Black Caps would be determined to retain the same in spite of playing with without captain Kane Williamson.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

Continuing with an unwanted trend of international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations in the recent years, New Zealand’s tour of Ireland 2022 is no different in terms of not finding a television viewing platform for the Indian audiences.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole white-ball tour, will have to pay a 41% discounted price of INR 59 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

As far as the local fans in Ireland and UK are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to BT Sport (exact channel names mentioned at the end) as was the case during the India series last month.

Fans of the Black Caps will be able to watch this tour on Spark Sport back home. While Caribbean fans will be able to watch Dublin ODIs on Flow Sports, fans in the US will be able to watch this series on Willow TV.

Date – 10/07/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 10:30 AM (local) and 03:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), BT Sport (UK), Spark Sport (New Zealand), Flow Sports (Caribbean) and Willow TV (USA).

Online platform – FanCode (India).

BT Sport channel list for Ireland vs New Zealand matches 2022

BT Sport ESPN – First ODI.

BT Sport 2 – Second and Third ODIs.

BT Sport 1 – First and Second T20Is.

BT Sport 3 – Third T20I.