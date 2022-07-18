Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch IRE vs NZ Belfast T20I?

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first IRE vs NZ T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of Ireland will be played in Belfast tonight. A riveting three-match ODI series might not have encompassed of an Irish victory but two heartbreaks were enough to provide them with an adequate confidence of beating New Zealand for the first time in any format.

It is noteworthy that the only Ireland vs New Zealand T20I till date had come during the ICC World Twenty20 2009 in Nottingham. New Zealand, who had won that match by 83 runs, will be playing a T20I against Ireland after 13 years.

New Zealand batter Martin Guptill is the only player from that match who will also be playing this match. In what will be the Black Caps’ maiden T20I in Ireland, it will also kick-start the first-ever bilateral T20I series between these two teams.

All set at Stormont with @cricketireland 🏆 The T20 Series starts tomorrow at 4pm (3am NZT Tuesday) and you can follow play in Aotearoa with @sparknzsport and @talkSPORT2. #IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/FucKaPi8lj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 17, 2022

Having last hosted a T20I a year ago, Civil Service Cricket Club will be hosting its 20th T20I on Monday. Ireland, who have played 11 T20Is here, have won four and lost six over the years.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

Continuing with an unwanted trend of international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations in the recent years, New Zealand’s tour of Ireland 2022 is no different in terms of not finding a television viewing platform for the Indian audiences.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code is streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole white-ball tour, will have to pay a 42% discounted price of INR 29 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

As far as the local fans in Ireland and UK are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to BT Sport (BT Sport 1 for first two T20Is and BT Sport 3 for third T20I).

Fans of the Black Caps will be able to watch this tour on Spark Sport back home. Readers must note that the match will begin at 03:30 AM on Tuesday in New Zealand. While Caribbean fans will be able to watch Belfast T20Is on Flow Sports, fans in the US will be able to watch these matches on Willow TV.

Date – 18/07/2022 (Monday).

Match start Time – 04:00 PM (local) and 08:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), BT Sport (Ireland and UK), Spark Sport (New Zealand), Flow Sports (Caribbean) and Willow TV (USA).

Online platform – FanCode (India).