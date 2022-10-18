Ireland vs Scotland T20 head to head record: IRE vs SCO head to head records and stats

Ireland vs Scotland T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IRE vs SCO T20 World Cup match.

Ireland and Scotland will resume their T20I rivalry after more than three years in the seventh First Round match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Just like these two teams’ respective tournament opener yesterday, even this match will be played at the Bellerive Oval.

Ireland, who enjoy a brilliant T20I head-to-head record against Scotland, face a must-win match after losing against Zimbabwe on Monday. With eyes on Super 12 qualification, Irish cricketers would be looking to further strengthen their head-to-head record against this opposition.

Scotland, on the other hand, will be playing this match on the back of defeating West Indies by a 42-run margin. As cliched as it sounds, Scotland would be wanting to carry forward the momentum to move a step closer to qualifying for the next round for the second time in as many years.

Played in Dublin in September 2019, the last Ireland-Scotland T20I had resulted in an archetype cliffhanger. Chasing a 187-run target, Scotland had done all the hard work before falling short by a solitary run. With multiple players from both the teams having played that match, fans can expect a stellar match on Tuesday.

Ireland vs Scotland T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 13

Matches won by IRE: 7

Matches won by SCO: 3

Matches played at neutral venues: 6 (IRE 4, SCO 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 0 (IRE 0, SCO 0)

IRE average score against SCO: 171

SCO average score against IRE: 153

Most runs for IRE: 248 (Paul Stirling)

Most runs for SCO: 234 (Matthew Cross)

Most wickets for IRE: 12 (George Dockrell)

Most wickets for SCO: 11 (Safyaan Sharif)

Most catches for IRE: 4 (George Dockrell)

Most catches for SCO: 5 (Calum MacLeod)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).