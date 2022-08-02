Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch IRE vs SA Bristol T20I?

Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first IRE vs SA T20I.

The first T20I of South Africa’s tour of Ireland 2022 will be played in Bristol tomorrow. With The Hundred 2022 beginning in England, the Proteas will be playing a couple of T20Is in Ireland before returning to England for a three-match Test series.

There is no hiding to the fact that South Africa’s presence has further upped the level of the ongoing Irish summer. Arguably their most high-profile home summer, Ireland have already hosted England, India and New Zealand this season.

In what is South Africa’s third tour of Ireland, they will be adding to their three T20Is played against them last year. Ireland, who had defeated South Africa in a home ODI in 2021, would be confident of doing the same in the shortest format this time round. Going by their recent form, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Irish challenging the Proteas in this series.

Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

Continuing with an unwanted trend of international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations in the recent years, South Africa’s tour of Ireland 2022 is no different in terms of not finding a television viewing platform for the Indian audiences.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole white-ball tour, will have to pay a 62% discounted price of INR 19 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

As far as the local fans in Ireland and UK are concerned, they are most likely to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to BT Sport. Name of the exact channels will be updated upon official confirmation.

Date – 03/08/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 06:30 PM (local) and 11:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), BT Sport (Ireland and UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India).