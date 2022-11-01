Is Australia out of T20 World Cup 2022: Is Australia out of the World Cup semi final qualification race?

After England’s win over New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match, the chances of the Australian team qualifying for the semi-final of the tournament suffered a huge blow. However, they are still not out of the tournament, and there are some permutations and combinations left for them.

The defending champions Australia were one of the favourite teams to win in the tournament as they were playing in their home conditions, and they had almost a similar squad as last year. However, the defeat against New Zealand hampered their chances on the very first day.

Australia’s NRR took a huge blow when New Zealand defeated them by 89 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match between Australia and England got abandoned due to rain. Let’s have a look at the possible chances of Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Is Australia out of T20 World Cup 2022

The Group 1 of the Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has reached a very interesting stage. All three of Australia, New Zealand and England are tied at 5 points at the moment after playing 4 games each. The top 2 teams of the group will qualify for the semi-final of the tournament.

Australia will face Afghanistan in their last match, whereas England and New Zealand will face Sri Lanka and Ireland, respectively. It is safe to say that all three of Australia, England and New Zealand are the favourites to win their respective matches. In that case, all the teams will be tied at 7 points, and the NRR will come into play.

Australia’s (-0.304) NRR is quite less than that of New Zealand (+2.233) and England (+0.547). It will require almost a miraculous effort for the Australian team to qualify for the semi-final if all three of the teams win their remaining game.

The realistic chance for the Australian team is to win their game against Afghanistan and pray that New Zealand or England can drop points in their respective matches.