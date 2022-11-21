Is Kane Williamson injured: Will New Zealand’s captain play IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Napier?

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson is one of the best players to play the game, but it is safe to say that the Kiwi captain has struggled in the T20I format lately. After a disappointing T20 World Cup with the bat, Williamson was struggling in the 2nd T20I against India as well.

India defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in the 2nd T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India gave New Zealand a target of 192 runs, courtesy of an outrageous knock from Suryakumar Yadav. Chasing the target of 192 runs, New Zealand needed their players to play some aggressive cricket, but they failed to do so.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav responds to Virat Kohli’s appreciation tweet

Williamson was the highest run-scorer of the side with 61 runs, but his S/R was 117.31. He took 48 balls to complete his half-century and this intent by Williamson is getting a lot of criticism. However, he recently confirmed that he is not looking to retire from the T20 format of the game.

Is Kane Williamson injured

Kane Williamson will not play the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and India at McLean Park in Napier. The New Zealand cricket board has informed everyone that Williamson will attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. It is also informed that Williamson will be joining the team for the ODI series which means that obviously he is not seriously injured. Tim Southee will lead New Zealand in the 3rd T20I.

“BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier today,” New Zealand cricket announced.

A fifty for skipper Kane Williamson 👊 Watch the #NZvIND series live on https://t.co/MHHfZPQi6H (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/0VaSOAluUi — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2022

Auckland Aces’ all-rounder Mark Chapman will replace Kane Williamson for the 3rd T20I against India. Chapman was a part of New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad as well, but he did not play a single game in the tournament. He has represented New Zealand in 17 T20Is, where he has scored 369 runs at a S/R of 141.92.