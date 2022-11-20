Suryakumar Yadav highlights today: SKY batting today video of 2nd T20I century vs New Zealand

Continuing unabated with his fine batting form in the T20 format this year, Suryakumar Yadav was yet again at his scintillating best against New Zealand during the second of the three-match T20I series, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui tonight.

Coming in to bat at no.3, the 32-year-old yet again played the field with absolute finesse, be his ramps and scoops square of the wicket, or his inside-out shots through the off-side.

This run-machine’s juggernaut only came to an end at the individual score of 111* off mere 57 deliveries, at an ever-awe inspiring strike rate of 217.64, which helped team India post the healthy total of 191/6 in their 20 Overs.

His innings comprised of a total of 11 Fours and 7 Sixes, with the New Zealand bowling finding no answers to his improvised stroke play Over after Over.

Bowlers compliment with a clinical show

In reply, the Indian bowlers were as clinical as ever while defending the score, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-0-12-1) drawing first blood in the form of the dangerous Finn Allen (0 off 2) on the second delivery of the innings itself.

Some disciplined bowling from there on, aided by yet another conservative batting approach by the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (61 off 52) in particular, was of no help for the Kiwis as it only kept on taking the required run rate to unachievable digits.

Thus, after some fine bowling by the pacers upfront, and then by spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-26-2) and part-time off-spinner Deepak Hooda (2.5-0-10-4) during the middle-Overs tightened the noose around the Kiwi batting line-up, who could only afford to put on 126 on the board in 18.5 Overs.

Suryakumar Yadav highlights today

One can watch Suryakumar Yadav’s batting highlights on Amazon Prime Video app, but only after buying a subscription plan on the media streaming platform. One can in fact, watch the entire match replay on the app.

Other than that, one can visit Prime Video’s YouTube channel to watch some of Yadav’s innings clips and selected shots, by clicking here.