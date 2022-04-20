Is Mitch Marsh playing today: Will Mitch Marsh play DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match? Is Mitch Marsh Covid positive?

Is Mitch Marsh playing today: Mitchell Marsh made his debut for Delhi Capitals in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals will face Punjab Kings in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The match was under a Covid scare, but the game has been shifted from MCA Stadium in Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings have won three of their six games in the tournament, whereas Delhi Capitals have won two of their five games. Both teams have some brilliant top-order batters in their ranks, and the pitch at the Brabourne Stadium will certainly help them.

Australian all-rounder was bought by Delhi Capitals for a whopping price of INR 6.50 crores in the auction. Mitch Marsh joined the squad late after fulfilling his international commitments for Australia. He missed some games due to his hip-flexor injury as well.

Mitch Marsh made his Delhi Capitals debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last game, but he struggled a lot. Marsh will however miss the game against Punjab Kings after being tested Covid positive. He has been hospitalized as well. Delhi Capitals confirmed on their social media handles about the same.

“Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition,” Delhi Capitals said in their official statement.

Mitch Marsh had a terrific season in 2021, and he was in demand in the auction. Mitch Marsh won the Australian T20 Player of the year trophy for the 2021 season. He scored 627 T20I runs at 36.90 in 2021, whereas he also had some significant performances with the ball.

Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Man of the Match in the ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. He also won the recent BBL 11 season with the Perth Scorchers.