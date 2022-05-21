Is Prithvi Shaw playing today: Will Prithvi Shaw play MI vs DC 2022 IPL match tonight?

Is Prithvi Shaw playing today: Delhi Capitals’ opener has missed the last four matches of the side due to illness.

The 69th league match of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will decide the last member of the IPL playoffs. Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are already qualified, whereas the last spot is still up for grabs.

If Delhi Capitals can beat Mumbai Indians, they will qualify for the playoffs, or else, Royal Challengers Bangalore will go through. Delhi Capitals have won their last couple of games, but they are missing the services of their star opener, Prithvi Shaw. The batting of the Delhi Capitals looks way more strong with Prithvi Shaw in it.

Is Prithvi Shaw playing today

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has missed the last four games of the side. He was admitted to the hospital due to typhoid, and he posted a picture of himself on Instagram as well. In the absence of Shaw, Delhi Capitals have tried KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh as openers, but all of them failed.

However, in a brilliant news for the Delhi Capitals’ fans, Prithvi Shaw is in line to make his return in the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match. According to the Times of India, Prithvi Shaw, who has already joined the team bio-bubble is set to be fit for the Capitals’ do-or-die game.

OFFICIAL UPDATE: Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid. Shaw has returned to the team hotel where he is currently recuperating, while being monitored by the DC medical team. pic.twitter.com/EMJ5NACqpP — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 15, 2022

“With Shaw returning to the opening spot, Sarfaraz Khan, who opened in the game against Punjab Kings, will go back into the middle-order. Shaw will open with David Warner,” a source said as per quoted by the Times of India.

The Delhi Capitals have missed a potent opening partner for David Warner, who is in smashing form. Shaw has scored 259 runs this season at a strike rate of 159.87, and he is an integral part of the Delhi camp. Shaw, who first joined the Delhi Capitals in 2018 has been with the side since then. He was retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.