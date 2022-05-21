Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah stats: Rishabh Pant vs MI IPL stats and last 5 innings list

Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah stats: The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will decide the last IPL 2022 playoffs spot.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will battle it out in the league match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match will decide the last playoff spot of the Indian Premier League.

If Delhi Capitals can win this game, they will qualify for the playoffs, whereas Mumbai’s win will allow Royal Challengers Bangalore to qualify. This is Rishabh Pant’s 2nd season as Delhi Capitals’ captain and he would want to take Delhi Capitals to playoffs again.

Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah stats

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have made a significant name in cricket, and the battle between both of them will be an interesting one to watch out for in this game. IPL 2022 has been that great for Jasrpit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant as per their standards, but they are still the star names of the side.

In the IPL history, Rishabh Pant has scored 47 runs against Jasprit Bumrah in 42 balls at a strike-rate of 111.90, and Jasprit Bumrah has been able to dismiss Rishabh a total of six times. So, it is clear that Jasprit Bumrah has dominated Rishabh Pant in IPL, and he would want to continue the same in this match as well.

In IPL 2022, Bumrah has scalped 12 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 7.25, with the help of one five-wicket haul. Rishabh Pant has scored 301 runs this season at 30.10 at an excellent strike-rate of 157.59. Pant is still searching for his first half-century of the tournament.

Rishabh Pant vs MI IPL stats and last 5 innings list

Delhi Capitals’ captain possesses a decent record against Mumbai Indians, where he has played 333 runs against Mumbai Indians in 13 games at a brilliant strike-rate of 142.91. He has scored three half-centuries against Mumbai Indians. Pant has smashed Mumbai’s bowlers in the past, and he would want to continue the same.

Runs Balls S/R Year 1 2 50.00 2022 26 22 118.18 2021 7 8 87.50 2021 56 38 147.37 2020 3 9 33.33 2020

In the last five innings against Mumbai Indians, Pant has scored 93 runs courtesy of one half-century. 56 runs has been his highest score in the last five innings.